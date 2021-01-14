or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
News

You Can Now Spend Over £100k On A BMW M3/M4 Competition

BMW's new mid-sized M cars are on sale now from £74,755, and if you get carried away, that figure rises considerably

Remind me later
BMW - You Can Now Spend Over £100k On A BMW M3/M4 Competition - News

The new BMW M3 and M4 give a little more of everything. More power, more tech, more weight and more grille. It’s fitting, then, that you’re asked to pay more money.

Both cars have just gone on sale in the UK in Competition guise only (that means no manual gearbox for us) with a starting price of £74,755 for the M3 super saloon and £76,055 for the M4. For comparison, you’re looking at $72,800 and $74,700 in the USA for the pair in Comp trim, and €87,244 and €88,706 in the car’s native German market.

BMW - You Can Now Spend Over £100k On A BMW M3/M4 Competition - News

Sounds like a lot considering the E92 M3‘s launch price was just over £50,000. Adjust that price for inflation, though, and you’re looking at a very similar figure to the G80 M3 and G82 M4.

The rinsing of your current account doesn’t end there, of course, with BMW offering some punchily-priced options this time around. A peruse of the UK M4 configurator reveals items like £3985 Frozen Brilliant White BMW Individual paint, various £2000 leather interior choices and a £1750 Technology Package.

BMW - You Can Now Spend Over £100k On A BMW M3/M4 Competition - News

These pale in comparison to the £7995 M Pro Pack (carbon ceramic brakes and M Driver’s Pack bundled into one option) and the £6750 M Carbon Pack. By selecting these and all of the other most expensive options, we were able to inflate the base price to a whopping £101,875. M5 money, in other words.

BMW - You Can Now Spend Over £100k On A BMW M3/M4 Competition - News

You can at least trim that figure by bundling some of the spendier bits into the £11,250 Ultimate Pack, although it still ends up comfortably over the £100k mark at £100,135. Do the same with the M3 Competition, and you get a figure of £98,835, down from a peak figure of £100,575.

How would you spec yours?

More BMW posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Toyota Still Building 25,000 GR Yaris Units Despite WRC Cancellation, More If Demand Is There News EDM Star's Stolen 6x6 Ford Super Duty Crashed During Police Chase News What's The Deal With This BMW 8-Series Mule And Its Rear Quarter Vents? News Mercedes Will Soon Own A 20% Chunk Of Aston Martin News Here's Our First Look At Mazda's All-New Inline-Six News Bentley Has Five 747 Cargo Planes On Hold In Case Of Brexit Parts Supply Issues News The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Looks Fast At The Nurburgring News The RM20e Is A RWD Hyundai With 800bhp

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or