You Can Now Spend Over £100k On A BMW M3/M4 Competition

BMW's new mid-sized M cars are on sale now from £74,755, and if you get carried away, that figure rises considerably

The new BMW M3 and M4 give a little more of everything. More power, more tech, more weight and more grille. It’s fitting, then, that you’re asked to pay more money. Both cars have just gone on sale in the UK in Competition guise only (that means no manual gearbox for us) with a starting price of £74,755 for the M3 super saloon and £76,055 for the M4. For comparison, you’re looking at $72,800 and $74,700 in the USA for the pair in Comp trim, and €87,244 and €88,706 in the car’s native German market.

Sounds like a lot considering the E92 M3‘s launch price was just over £50,000. Adjust that price for inflation, though, and you’re looking at a very similar figure to the G80 M3 and G82 M4. The rinsing of your current account doesn’t end there, of course, with BMW offering some punchily-priced options this time around. A peruse of the UK M4 configurator reveals items like £3985 Frozen Brilliant White BMW Individual paint, various £2000 leather interior choices and a £1750 Technology Package.

These pale in comparison to the £7995 M Pro Pack (carbon ceramic brakes and M Driver’s Pack bundled into one option) and the £6750 M Carbon Pack. By selecting these and all of the other most expensive options, we were able to inflate the base price to a whopping £101,875. M5 money, in other words.