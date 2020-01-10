You Can Now Order A Honda NSX In A Classic First-Gen Colour
Indy Yellow Pearl II - originally used on the first-generation NSX plus the S2000 - is now available for the modern version of Honda's supercar
With the Civic Type R being treated to a whole raft of tweaks, it looks as though Honda didn’t want the NSX to feel left out. As such it now has (drumroll please) a new colour.
Not the most significant change, but don’t forget, the NSX had its own set of updates applied not so long ago. Oh, and the colour is a belter. It’s Indy Yellow Pearl II, one of the colours available on the original NSX, plus the S2000.
As a reminder, the facelifted NSX revealed back in 2018 has a worked-over chassis including stiffer anti-roll bars, beefier rear hubs, retuned dampers and Continental Sport Contact 6 tyres. The hybrid system has been recalibrated too.
What do you think of the NSX in Indy Yellow Pearl II? Would it be your finish of choice?
3 comments