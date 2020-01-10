or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago 3
News

You Can Now Order A Honda NSX In A Classic First-Gen Colour

Indy Yellow Pearl II - originally used on the first-generation NSX plus the S2000 - is now available for the modern version of Honda's supercar

Remind me later
Honda - You Can Now Order A Honda NSX In A Classic First-Gen Colour - News

With the Civic Type R being treated to a whole raft of tweaks, it looks as though Honda didn’t want the NSX to feel left out. As such it now has (drumroll please) a new colour.

Not the most significant change, but don’t forget, the NSX had its own set of updates applied not so long ago. Oh, and the colour is a belter. It’s Indy Yellow Pearl II, one of the colours available on the original NSX, plus the S2000.

Honda - You Can Now Order A Honda NSX In A Classic First-Gen Colour - News

As a reminder, the facelifted NSX revealed back in 2018 has a worked-over chassis including stiffer anti-roll bars, beefier rear hubs, retuned dampers and Continental Sport Contact 6 tyres. The hybrid system has been recalibrated too.

What do you think of the NSX in Indy Yellow Pearl II? Would it be your finish of choice?

More Honda posts

3 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The £4.2m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Has Arrived News BMW Has Confirmed A 444bhp M4 ‘M Heritage Edition’ News Lotus Has A New Logo For The First Time Since 1989 News The New Audi RS Q3 Has A Lighter, More Powerful Five-Pot News The Next Skoda Octavia vRS Will Be Available As Hybrid With Around 250bhp News The 808bhp V12 Hybrid Sian Is Lamborghini's Fastest Car Ever News Toyota May Be Doing A ‘Lancer Evo’ With The Yaris News The Ford Puma ST Will Soon Be A Thing

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or