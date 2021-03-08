or register
You Can Now Buy A Mk7 VW Golf GTD For Just £8k

The new Mk8 VW Golf GTD is great and all, but the previous generation version ticks the same boxes for a fraction of the price

As we’ve said a few times now, the VW Golf 8 doesn’t move things on from its predecessor a whole lot. In some ways, it’s a little worse, with a slow, buggy infotainment system, the removal of physical climate controls and some cheap-feeling materials among the irksome elements.

With that in mind, as much as we liked the new Golf GTD CT had in for review recently, we couldn’t help but wonder if the old Mk7 version would be a better buy. You have the choice of either getting a great deal on a nearly new one, or going right back to the earliest versions to get a car that does most of the same things for a fraction of the price. Today, we’re doing the latter.

You can get hold of a 2013 Golf GTD for as little as £8000 these days. Our 2014 pick is a little more at £9495 in the interests of getting one with a lower mileage figure and with non-Potato-spec images, but it still works out at way less than a third of the cost of the new GTD.

It’s still reasonably well used with 97,925 miles on the clock, but that’s par for the course for a practical diesel car of this age, and in any case, it’s not a figure which would scare us off. It seems to have been well cared for, coming with a full service history featuring six stamps from the same “renowned garage”.

Also, it has a couple of things you can’t have on a modern GTD: a three-door body shell, and a six-speed manual gearbox. Row through those ratios quickly enough, and the 181bhp, 280lb ft 2.0-litre TDI engine will get you to 62mph from rest in a respectable 7.4 seconds. Treat it more gently, and it’ll return 60mpg.

It looks great in Tornado Red, and although it’s hard to tell in these images, it doesn’t look like the 18-inch wheels have had any significant arguments with kerbs. Inside there’s some lovely-looking chequered fabric which will wear additional miles much better than leather, along with option climate control and cruise control. Oh, and physical dials, instead of a silly screen.

Tempted?

