World's Maddest 'Audi R8' Has A 750bhp C5 RS6 V8 And No Face

We love ourselves a ridiculous hill climb car here at CT, and today we bring you one that should blast away those January blues with a snarl of V8 anger. This is SB Racing’s ‘Audi R8’, those inverted commas are necessary as it has precious little to do with the road car it (mostly) looks like.

Under the skin, it has a bespoke structure combining a carbon fibre tub with a tubular space frame. And although that rough R8 shape is there, it has a radically different ‘open’ front end, making it seem as though the car has no face.

It looks suitably scary for the devilish noise belted out of the twin-exit exhaust, which does actually come from an Audi, albeit not an R8. It’s a twin-turbo 4.2-litre ‘BCY’ V8 pinched from the C5 RS6, here producing 750bhp. In a car weighing under a tonne, that’ll do nicely.