Tuning

Witness The Sheer Bombast Of The 730bhp Abt Audi RS7-R

Abt has revealed a limited edition, 730bhp of the RS7 super saloon, and it's rather conspicuous

Remember what we said about Abt Sportsline cars being a little more reserved and considered than the wares of companies like Mansory? That doesn’t really apply to the ‘-R’ line of cars the company puts out.

Proving this point nicely, here’s the new RS7-R. It won’t exactly fly under the radar, will it?

Limited to 130 units, each will have 730bhp and 679lb ft to play with, up from the 592bhp and 590lb ft produced by the standard RS7. The extra power is extracted from Audi’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 via the ‘Abt Power R’ pack, and although Abt hasn’t gone into specifics about what that means for the RS7-R, in other vehicles tuned by the company this consists of a tuning box, a new exhaust system and a beefed-up intercooler.

Abt will fit a set of new coilovers for you too, ensuring the RS7-R sits nice and snuggly on its 22-inch ‘High Performance HR’ wheels.

The RS7-R has come under heavy fire from the carbon fibre cannon, with expensive-looking bits and pieces made from the stuff wherever you look. The front splitter, gurney flaps, side skirts and rear diffuser are all carbon, and there’s even a CF ‘moustache’ sitting above the grille.

Orange accents ensure that even if you don’t opt for the mad crisscrossing lines adorning the example you see here, your RS7-R is going to stand out quite successfully.

Inside, there’s yet more carbon fibre, some natty RS7-R seat emblems, a numbered plaque and “Handcrafted for Daniel Abt” script.

Like the idea of this but need more practicality? An RS6-R will be along later this month.

