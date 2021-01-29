Wild MX-5 Cup Race Sees Top Eight Finish Within Half A Second

Sticking 27 identical Mazda MX-5s on one grid is a surefire way to create exciting racing, but even so, we weren’t quite prepared for this. The above footage shows the final moments of the Global MX-5 Cup‘s first-ever race at Daytona International Speedway, where the series was supporting the IMSA SportsCar Championship. And boy howdy, what a finish it was.

Eight cars crossed the line within half a second of each other, providing us with what’ll surely be one of the best race finishes we’ll see throughout the rest of 2021. We feel pretty safe in calling it at this early stage.