Why Wouldn't You Want To Watch A Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Catching Air?

Think Bugatti, and top speed will likely come to mind first. Modern era Bugs have been all about achieving ludicrous top speeds, with the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and its 304mph record bringing about the culmination of this quest for v-max glory.

We don’t tend to associate these cars with hot laps on challenging circuits, but the Pur Sport isn’t your average Chiron. Limited to 60 units, it’s a hypercar that “yearns for corners,” Bugatti claims. It’s had a 50kg weight drop, 65 per cent stiffer front springs added at the front and 33 per cent firmer ones at the rear, new carbon fibre anti-roll bars, and bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs.

Even with that in mind, though, it does seem odd watching one of these circa-two-tonne hulks throwing shapes on track - like a heavyweight boxer nailing a perfect pirouette at a West End rendition of Swan Lake.