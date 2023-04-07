When $3 Million Is Not Enough - Koenigsegg Regera Fails To Sell At Auction
Despite attracting bids of nearly $3 million, this Koenigsegg Regera couldn't reach its reserve at BaT auction.
As one of just 80 Koenigsegg Regeras built between 2016 and 2022, it’s rare to even come across a Regera, let alone see one at auction. These are often snapped up before they can enter a public bidding war, so we looked on with bated breath to see how much it would go for.
This is Koenigsegg’s first hybrid model, powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre quad-cam V8 and three electric motors. This example has over $1 million (around £800,000) in factory options. The Ghost Package increases downforce by 20% and the Environmental Power Upgrade delivers 1,757hp with E85 fuel.
With that kind of power, a Koenigsegg Regera set the 0-400-0 km/h record in 31.49 seconds in 2019. So, it’s no surprise the Regera has a 280mph speedometer and this particular Candy Liquid Blue edition’s odometer shows just 615 miles.
See also: Koenigsegg Might (Sort Of) Use Volcano Power For Future Supercars
The blue theme continues inside with carbon-fibre bucket seats wrapped in blue and black leather with gold accents throughout. Even the carbon-fibre wheels with gold-leaf highlights were not enough to encourage bidding to tip the $3 million mark.
Unfortunately, it was all a little anticlimactic. The highest bid was $2,740,000 (around £2,200,000) but this fell short of the reserve. Given the suggested retail price was $3,277,636 (around £2,635,000) in 2021, it’s likely the owner was expecting a figure closer to $3.5 million.
0 comments