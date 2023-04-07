When $3 Million Is Not Enough - Koenigsegg Regera Fails To Sell At Auction

As one of just 80 Koenigsegg Regeras built between 2016 and 2022, it’s rare to even come across a Regera, let alone see one at auction. These are often snapped up before they can enter a public bidding war, so we looked on with bated breath to see how much it would go for.

This is Koenigsegg’s first hybrid model, powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre quad-cam V8 and three electric motors. This example has over $1 million (around £800,000) in factory options. The Ghost Package increases downforce by 20% and the Environmental Power Upgrade delivers 1,757hp with E85 fuel.