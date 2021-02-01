What Causes Dragsters To Split In Two, And How Engineers Try To Stop It From Happening

Top Fuel dragsters are downright terrifying. They develop 10,000bhp, can pull 5G in acceleration forces, and are usually doing over 300mph by the time they’ve covered a thousand feet. Sometimes, though, they don’t make it to the finish line.

The car might wheelie as it makes its way down the strip, which can lead to a terrifying backflip. Occasionally, these things can snap clean in two.

As racer turned driver coach Scott Mansell explains on his Driver 61 YouTube channel, the teams do all they can to stop either of these kinds of accidents from happening. For instance, the fuel tank is located at the nose of the car, where there’s also a wing providing around 350kg of downforce.