We've Got A Hyundai i20 N For The Rest Of The Year

While Ethan has become Car Throttle’s dedicated Skoda reporter, I’ve found myself being thrown the keys to more and more interesting new vehicles recently. I was particularly pleased to check my emails and see that a Hyundai i20 N was headed for my driveway imminently. Growing up in early 2000s Britain gives you a natural soft spot for anything mildly warm that comes bearing a hatched back. In fact watching a tatty Saxo tearing around the local Tesco car park was as enthralling as automotive content could get in the eyes of 10 year old Edwin.

Naturally then, Hyundai’s smallest ‘N’ model shot to the top of my ‘want list’ when it was first announced. A supposed two finger salute to the fat and power heavy ‘hot hatches’ of today. No 400bhp tagline causing pointless forum arguments, no trick all-wheel-drive system saving you from your own terrible driving. Instead; a simple FWD city car tightened up to demolish backroads, with a little extra power. Bliss.