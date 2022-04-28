Weismann Thunderball Is The 671bhp Tesla Roadster You Can Actually Buy

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Weismann Thunderball sounds like the name of a rollercoaster or a cocktail you definitely shouldn’t order, and this 671bhp all-electric roadster should certainly deliver all the sensations of both. With two mid-mounted rear electric motors, its 671bhp and 1100Nm of torque makes the Thunderball the most powerful Weismann model since the TVR-rivalling brand’s inception. Since 1988, German-based Weismann has been building retro-styled sports cars with powertrains sourced from BMW’s M division. The arrival of a fully-electric powertrain is a seismic shift for the independent manufacturer. Despite being rear-wheel drive, its twin motors can launch the Thunderball from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds. Considering it’s available to order now, it could beat the Tesla Roadster to be the first electric open-roof sports car to market with sub-three second 0-62mph acceleration.

Weismann has used carbon fibre extensively to combat the weight of the 92kWh battery and electric motors, but overall mass is still up on the petrol predecessor, coming in at 1,700kg. Driving range is a claimed 310 miles, which is five miles more than an entry-level Tesla Model 3 - if you can resist gunning the Weismann at every opportunity. While it might look like a steampunk Jaguar from the 1960s, the Thunderball also gets thoroughly modern 800V electrical architecture, allowing for rapid charging. We don’t yet know how much room there is in the boot, but a few travel bags will fit, you could be looking at the ultimate holiday road trip car.