Watch This Truck Drive Away After Being Overturned By A Tornado In Texas

While tornado videos are extremely dangerous to film, storm chaser Brian Emfinger is an expert in this field, and he captured the gut-wrenching moment when this red Chevrolet truck was flipped over by a destructive tornado in Texas. We’ve all had to deal with driving in poor weather conditions, but nobody ever expects to end up in a situation like this. The scary video, which has amassed over a million views on Twitter in a matter of hours, shows the catastrophic tornado hurling debris as it rips across the Texan roads. The red pickup finds itself in the terrifying path of the tornado before being flipped and spun by its ferocious winds. See Also: Brand New Tesla Model S Totalled After Ludicrous Jump

By some miracle, the Chevy lands back on its four wheels before making a getaway to safety. However, what is most surprising is how calmly the truck drives away from the incident. It’s unclear whether the driver was in a state of shock or simply unphased after being overturned, as the vehicle steadily accelerates away from the near-death experience. Whoever the driver of this red Chevy is, we take our hats off to you. Needless to say that the video has taken social media by storm (pun intended), with even the most diehard of Ford fans applauding the Chevy’s storm-resistant powers.

