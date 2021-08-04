Watch This Tesla Model S Plaid Silently Lap Laguna Seca Faster Than A 911 GT2

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Tesla hit headlines (as usual) when the Model S Plaid was revealed, partly for its silly steering yoke and partly for its eyebrow-raising performance claims. Said to hit 0-60mph in 1.99 seconds (although questioned by Engineering Explained), the Model S Plaid has turned Tesla’s first mainstream model up yet another notch.

But now the team at Unplugged Performance have posted a thoroughly impressive lap time at Laguna Seca in their modified Model S. Wait ‘till we tell you what it’s called. We’ll leave the video (or the picture below) to explain exactly how quick it went around the famous US circuit, but it lapped quicker than a Porsche 911 GT2 and just 0.6 seconds slower than the McLaren Senna, which holds the production car lap record at Laguna Seca. All three cars were driven by the same man, Randy Pobst, who could probably drive the track with his eyes closed. We’d have our eyes closed on the Corkscrew for a different reason.

The Unplugged Tesla Model S has scooped the lap record for the fastest production electric car around the circuit in doing so, although you may disagree with the ‘production’ element of it. The aerodynamics have been thoroughly gone over, and there’s a wing that’d embarrass a GT3 car on the back of it. Bet you’ve never seen a Model S at a Supercharger station looking like this. The suspension is also fully adjustable and includes Bilstein race shocks, and is connected to lightweight wheels shod in Yokohama tyres. It’s called the ‘Dark Helmet’, and if you’re not smirking after we tell you that a Randy man drove a Dark Helmet then you may be too mature for us.