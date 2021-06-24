Tweaked Porsche 911 GT2 RS Grabs Nurburgring Lap Record

A Porsche 911 GT2 RS with a new Manthey Racing package has taken just 6:43 minutes to complete a lap of the Nordschleife

It’s that time of the week when we bring you a new Nurburgring record. This one’s pretty important, though - it’s not the fastest seven-seater record (ahem, Skoda) or the fastest executive car. The latter one was claimed by Porsche, as was the outright Nurburgring record, but now it can add another impressive one. The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS has claimed the lap record for production cars, with a time of 6 minutes 43.3 seconds. It’s three-tenths quicker than the Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series, the previous record-holder. And you can watch how fast the 911 GT2 RS is below, with an on-board lap.

Nurburgring super-nerds will point out that the 691bhp GT2 RS has previously posted an official Nordschleife lap time of 6:47.3. This new version has been fettled by Manthey Racing, with tweaks to the chassis, brakes and aerodynamics. There’s a set of track-specification coilovers, and manually adjustable shock absorbers. The Manthey kit also includes racing brake pads and steel-covered brake lines, while the car also features fade-free carbon-ceramic brakes and the lightweight magnesium wheels from the Weissach Package. These save 11.4kg, and can be specified in five finishes including gold and platinum. The wheels are wrapped in track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, which can also be legally used on the road.

You might’ve spotted the extra aero bits on the front spoiler, but there’s also a carbon underbody, a new rear spoiler, an updated diffuser and aero inserts for the rear wheels. The changes add up to create 70kg of downforce at 124mph on the front (up from 49kg) and over double as much at the rear, up to 200kg from 93kg. European GT2 RS buyers can order the Manthey Performance Kit now, and it’ll be available in the UK soon.