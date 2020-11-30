or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 6 hours ago 0
News

Japan's Porsche Experience Circuit Will Have Bits Of The Nurburgring And Laguna Seca

Porsche has revealed details of its ninth experience centre, which will include a 1.3-mile track with Nurburgring and Laguna Seca-inspired turns

Remind me later
Porsche - Japan's Porsche Experience Circuit Will Have Bits Of The Nurburgring And Laguna Seca - News

Porsche has a growing roster of ‘Experience Centres’ dotted around the world. It’s a neat concept, normally involving with some prime Pork on display, somewhere to grab a coffee and/or a swanky lunch, and a test track where instructors can show you how to make the most of the car you’ve just bought.

The latest one is perhaps the most interesting yet, though. The ninth ‘PEC’ is to open in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo, Japan, where the scenery undulates. Its 1.3-mile test track will take full advantage of the gradient changes, making it possible to reproduce various famous corners from some of the world’s best circuits.

Porsche - Japan's Porsche Experience Circuit Will Have Bits Of The Nurburgring And Laguna Seca - News

Only two are name-checked in Porsche’s press release specifically, but they’re two of the biggest icons in the biz - the Nurburgring Nordschleife’s Karussell (or Carousel) and Laguna Seca’s Corkscrew. It’s hard to get a sense of the elevation changes in the artist’s impression so we can’t accurately pinpoint which bit is supposed to be the Corkscrew, but the Karussell is clear as day in the top right-hand corner of the image.

Although the track design takes inspiration from other nations, the architecture of the Centre building itself will be firmly rooted in Japanese culture. Its exterior design will be modelled on Edo Kiriko, a traditional craft involving pattern glasswork. The inside “will also adopt a Japanese flavour that conjures images of plaster-work and Japanese gardens,” Porsche says.

Porsche - Japan's Porsche Experience Circuit Will Have Bits Of The Nurburgring And Laguna Seca - News

In there will be a coffee lounge, a restaurant and a simulator. For business-types and corporate away days, there’ll be a bunch of meeting rooms.

Porsche’s existing Experience centres can be found in Leipzig, Silverstone, Atlanta, Le Mans, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Hockenheim. Chiba will open at some point in 2021, shortly after another facility in Italy, which involves a renovation of Franciacorta International Circuit, which Porsche took over in 2019.

More Porsche posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Jeep’s Wrangler V8 Prototype Is Here To Steal The Bronco’s Thunder News The Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Is A 355bhp Hybrid News The Giocattolo Marcella Mates Two LS7s To Make A 14L, 1400bhp W16 News This Is Maserati's New 613bhp Midship Twin-Turbo V6 News Terrifying Video Proves Why Hoverbikes Are A Whole Heap Of 'Nope' News Maserati's 202mph Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo Mix 572bhp V8s With Rear-Wheel Drive News The Brabus Rocket 900 Has So Much Torque It Would Shred AMG’s Gearbox News The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Has Seven Screens For Some Reason

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or