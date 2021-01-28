Updated Tesla Model S Has Silly Steering 'Wheel' And 1000bhp Plaid Powertrain

Tesla has given the Model S its second major refresh, bringing with it an overhauled cabin and a new tri-motor powertrain option

The Tesla Model S is now available with as much power as the original Bugatti Veyron, and yet the part of the refreshed EV we want to talk about first is the steering wheel. Which isn’t really a wheel at all. Perhaps referencing Knight Rider’s self-driving KITT (and we know how much Tesla CEO Elon Musk likes his pop culture references), the updated Model S has a yoke. This might seem cool if you’re 10. Anyone a little older will realise that in anything other than a track car with a super-quick steering wheel, such an arrangement isn’t all that practical. There aren’t any stalks, either. In a Tweet, Musk said that the Model S “guesses drive direction based on what obstacles it sees, context & nav map,” something you can thankfully override on the touchscreen.

We’re not convinced it’ll even be possible to sell the Model S like this in the UK, where there’s a piece of legislation decreeing that a steering wheel can’t be designed in a way that might result in jewellery or clothing getting snagged. At present, the UK configurator merely shows the same left-hand drive yoke cabin as other markets, so we’ve asked a Tesla GB representative what the score will be here. Back to the rest of the cabin, it’s all change. The interior is barely recognisable compared to the outgoing car, featuring a reshaped dashboard with a new landscape 17-inch, 2200x1300 central infotainment display. Working our way down, there’s a new wireless charging pad for mobile devices, leading to a redesigned centre console.

Life’s pretty good for whoever’s in the back, too. There’s a wireless charging pad in the new rear central armrest, and USB-C fast charging for every passenger. Rear-seat passengers get more legroom plus an additional screen. The car is compatible with wireless controllers so you can “game from any seat,” Tesla says, enjoying 10 teraflops of processing power allowing for “in-car gaming on-par with today’s newest consoles”. The exterior rejig isn’t as drastic as the first Model S facelift, but there are some noticeable tweaks to the front and rear bumpers that reduce the drag coefficient to 0.208. There are new wheel options too, and new Michelin Pilot Sport 4S boots.