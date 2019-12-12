or register
Chris Harris Mocks The Tesla Cybertruck, Calls It ‘Risible’

Oh dear. Although Top Gear presenter Chris Harris doesn’t think the Tesla Cybertruck looks too bad, he thinks it’s “a bit of a p*ss-take…”

6 days ago News 14 comments
Here's Why The Tesla Cybertruck Tug Of War Proved Nothing

Tesla's tug of war with a Ford F-150 was pointless, as Engineering Explained will tell you in detail

21 days ago News 7 comments
The Tesla Cybertruck Does 0-60mph In 2.9sec, Looks Like A Sci-Fi Film Prop

Tesla has revealed an apparently near-production ready version of its pick-up truck, and it looks like nothing else on the road

a month ago News 57 comments
Mad Nurburgring-Spec Tesla Model S Will Go Into Production, Musk Says

The “final spec” Tesla uses to set its Nurburgring lap time will go into production next summer, its CEO has confirmed, although we’re not entirely sure what that means

2 months ago News 18 comments
Tesla Smart Summon Fails: Blame Humans, Not The Machines

Tesla recently released a remote summon function to some owners’ cars, technically as a beta test, but history has a few lessons on whether we can be trusted - and whether the owners are even the people we need to worry about

2 months ago Blog 13 comments
The Tesla Model 3-Fighting Polestar 2 Is £50k

The Polestar 2 is over £10,000 more than the cheapest version of its Tesla rival, but more affordable versions are on the way

2 months ago News 18 comments
Tesla Smart Summon Is Here But It Doesn't Look Ready For The Real World

The Smart Summon function that comes with Tesla's V10 software update is far from foolproof, as these videos show...

3 months ago News 31 comments
Tesla Has Left The 'Ring Without Posting A Time, Claims 07:05 May Be Possible

Tesla's first-ever Nurburgring excursion is over with an exact time posted, although the manufacturer is making bold claims about what it could achieve when returning next month

3 months ago News 10 comments
A Tesla Model S Has Smashed The Taycan's 'Ring Time, But It's Far From Standard

Tesla has reportedly lapped the Nurburgring 20 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan, but the Model S used for the effort was extensively modified

3 months ago News 57 comments
A 'Plaid Mode' Triple Motor Tesla Model S Is Laguna Seca's Fastest Saloon

Following talk of a Nurburgring lap time attempt, a prototype Model S has set an unofficial record elsewhere

3 months ago News 13 comments
Here's What Novitec Has Done To The Tesla Model 3

German tuner Novitec has revealed a raft of visual upgrades for Tesla's entry-level car

4 months ago Tuning 16 comments
This Tesla Model 3 Took A 12m Fall Off The Road

After the driver of this Model 3 suffered a suspected medical emergency at the wheel, his car left the road and tumbled down a 40-foot embankment into a daycare play area

5 months ago News 16 comments
Using Names Like 'Autopilot' For Assistance Systems Is Misleading, Survey Suggests

The IIHS has published a new study that suggests the names of some driver assistance systems - like Tesla's 'Autopilot' - are misleading drivers as to their capabilities

6 months ago News 8 comments
A Lego Enthusiast Has Built A Working 1:10 Scale Tesla Model X

It moves under its own power, has two-mode suspension and features four motorised doors – this is a seriously impressive enthusiast Lego Technic build

7 months ago News 11 comments
Brits Can Finally Order A Right-Hand Drive Tesla Model 3

After what seems like a marathon wait, Tesla has opened order books for the right-hand drive Model 3

8 months ago News 4 comments

