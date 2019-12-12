Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Oh dear. Although Top Gear presenter Chris Harris doesn’t think the Tesla Cybertruck looks too bad, he thinks it’s “a bit of a p*ss-take…”
Tesla's tug of war with a Ford F-150 was pointless, as Engineering Explained will tell you in detail
Tesla has revealed an apparently near-production ready version of its pick-up truck, and it looks like nothing else on the road
The “final spec” Tesla uses to set its Nurburgring lap time will go into production next summer, its CEO has confirmed, although we’re not entirely sure what that means
Tesla recently released a remote summon function to some owners’ cars, technically as a beta test, but history has a few lessons on whether we can be trusted - and whether the owners are even the people we need to worry about
The Polestar 2 is over £10,000 more than the cheapest version of its Tesla rival, but more affordable versions are on the way
The Smart Summon function that comes with Tesla's V10 software update is far from foolproof, as these videos show...
Tesla's first-ever Nurburgring excursion is over with an exact time posted, although the manufacturer is making bold claims about what it could achieve when returning next month
Tesla has reportedly lapped the Nurburgring 20 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan, but the Model S used for the effort was extensively modified
Following talk of a Nurburgring lap time attempt, a prototype Model S has set an unofficial record elsewhere
German tuner Novitec has revealed a raft of visual upgrades for Tesla's entry-level car
After the driver of this Model 3 suffered a suspected medical emergency at the wheel, his car left the road and tumbled down a 40-foot embankment into a daycare play area
The IIHS has published a new study that suggests the names of some driver assistance systems - like Tesla's 'Autopilot' - are misleading drivers as to their capabilities
It moves under its own power, has two-mode suspension and features four motorised doors – this is a seriously impressive enthusiast Lego Technic build
After what seems like a marathon wait, Tesla has opened order books for the right-hand drive Model 3