Watch The Volvo Trucks President Ride On A Moving Stack Of Four Lorries
In what might just be Volvo Trucks' most audacious stunt yet, the company stacked four lorries on top of each other
From getting Jean-Claude Van Damme to do the splits between two moving lorries to dangling one of its products from a giant crane, Volvo Trucks knows a thing or two about epic stunts. Its latest one, however, might just be the best yet.
With four new trucks launching - the FH, FH16, FM and FMX - the company decided all of them needed to appear in one video. Stacked on top of each other. Oh, and Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm decided he needed to be riding this moving ‘Truck Tower’.
It took Volvo Trucks engineers around a month to design and build the tower, which was 15 metres high and weighed 58 tonnes. The Volvo FMX was chosen for the base of the tower since it’s the sturdiest of the four trucks. The filming was all done in late 2019 at a vehicle proving ground near the Volvo Trucks HQ in Gothenburg, using real smoke and lighting effects to add even more drama to proceedings.
Speaking about the feat, Roger Alm said, “I’m used to be on top of things, but for me, shooting the truck tower was definitely an unusual day at work.”
