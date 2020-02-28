Watch The Volvo Trucks President Ride On A Moving Stack Of Four Lorries

From getting Jean-Claude Van Damme to do the splits between two moving lorries to dangling one of its products from a giant crane, Volvo Trucks knows a thing or two about epic stunts. Its latest one, however, might just be the best yet.

With four new trucks launching - the FH, FH16, FM and FMX - the company decided all of them needed to appear in one video. Stacked on top of each other. Oh, and Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm decided he needed to be riding this moving ‘Truck Tower’.