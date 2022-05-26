Watch The Upcoming Electric Mercedes G-Wagon Do A 360 Degree ‘Tank Turn’

If parallel parking is your worst nightmare, pay close attention: the upcoming electric Mercedes G-Class, named the EQG, will be capable of performing a 360-degree spin on the spot. The party trick, dubbed the ‘G-turn’, is possible thanks to the EQG’s four independent electric motors that deliver power to each wheel. The wheels on one side of the battery-powered wagon turn in the opposite direction to the wheels on the other side, enabling the car to spin on its own axis.

Mercedes isn’t the first manufacturer to show off a vehicle that can “tank turn”, as Rivian demonstrated its R1T electric truck pulling off the impressive move in late 2019. However, the feature is yet to be included on customer-delivered R1T models, while Mercedes has promised that the feature will appear on production-ready EQGs.