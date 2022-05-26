Watch The Upcoming Electric Mercedes G-Wagon Do A 360 Degree ‘Tank Turn’
Tight parking spaces won’t be a problem for the futuristic Mercedes EQG with ‘G-turn’
If parallel parking is your worst nightmare, pay close attention: the upcoming electric Mercedes G-Class, named the EQG, will be capable of performing a 360-degree spin on the spot. The party trick, dubbed the ‘G-turn’, is possible thanks to the EQG’s four independent electric motors that deliver power to each wheel. The wheels on one side of the battery-powered wagon turn in the opposite direction to the wheels on the other side, enabling the car to spin on its own axis.
Mercedes isn’t the first manufacturer to show off a vehicle that can “tank turn”, as Rivian demonstrated its R1T electric truck pulling off the impressive move in late 2019. However, the feature is yet to be included on customer-delivered R1T models, while Mercedes has promised that the feature will appear on production-ready EQGs.
The upcoming EQG will use a lithium-ion battery with “silicon anode chemistry”, which aims to increase energy density by 20-40 per cent and boost range by “a significant amount”. That’s probably a good thing considering the G-Class’ notoriously boxy design that’s about as aerodynamic as a garden shed.
Mercedes has also announced that the upcoming EQG will ride on independent front suspension and feature a rigid rear axle developed exclusively for the company’s electric models. Performance figures are yet to be unveiled, but the EQG is expected to hit the roads sometime around 2024.
The EQGs “tank turn” was demonstrated during a conference in which Mercedes announced plans to push further into the luxury market, chasing higher profit margins rather than volume. As a result, more than 75 per cent of the company’s investments will be directed towards models from the C-Class segment and above, while compact models will reduce from seven to just four models.
