Watch The SSC Tuatara Sprint From 60-120mph In 2.5 Seconds

You all just want to see the SSC Tuatara hit 300mph, right? This, we’re afraid, isn’t it. But as another taster of its ludicrous potential, this is well worth your time - and it’s not like it takes up much of it.

Further footage from SSC’s closed road testing session in Washington state, it shows a pull from 40 to 140mph which is over unbelievably quickly. In fact, SSC boss Jerod Shelby told Top Gear that a dive into testing data to investigate a potential rev limiter issue revealed that 60 to 120mph took just 2.5 seconds on two of the pulls. Oh, and that was at 90 per cent throttle.