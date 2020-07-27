Watch Ken Block Try To Wrap His Head Around The Ford Mustang Mach E 1400

When Ford released its wild Mach E 1400 last week, we knew it was a question of when rather than if Ken Block got his hands on it. Sure enough, now available for your viewing pleasure is a video of the shoe proprietor-turned tyre-shredding legend having a go.

First, we get a closer look at the beast, with a good view of the vehicle’s pushrod dampers and some of the seven electric motors. We also learn that the battery on its own weighs 680kg, contributing to a total weight figure of around 2250kg. Good job it has so much power.

Initially blown away by the ridiculous acceleration afforded by this Mach E’s 1381bhp powertrain, Block seems to struggle to wrap his head around the unusual beast. “I want to play with the throttle control, but the calibration of my brain with it is still zero,” he said. After a little persistence and we have plenty of tyre death occurring.