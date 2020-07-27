Watch Ken Block Try To Wrap His Head Around The Ford Mustang Mach E 1400
Mr Block has been for his inevitable tyre murdering session in Ford's wild seven-motor, 1400bhp Mach E
When Ford released its wild Mach E 1400 last week, we knew it was a question of when rather than if Ken Block got his hands on it. Sure enough, now available for your viewing pleasure is a video of the shoe proprietor-turned tyre-shredding legend having a go.
First, we get a closer look at the beast, with a good view of the vehicle’s pushrod dampers and some of the seven electric motors. We also learn that the battery on its own weighs 680kg, contributing to a total weight figure of around 2250kg. Good job it has so much power.
Initially blown away by the ridiculous acceleration afforded by this Mach E’s 1381bhp powertrain, Block seems to struggle to wrap his head around the unusual beast. “I want to play with the throttle control, but the calibration of my brain with it is still zero,” he said. After a little persistence and we have plenty of tyre death occurring.
Block also notes the lack of noise, and while that might be a fair point compared to the stuff he’s used to driving, there’s still a suitably dramatic soundtrack in the Mach E 1400. It wails like a deranged banshee at full chat, in an almost eerie fashion.
Having ridden shotgun during block’s run, Vaughn Gittin Jr. - the other sideways-prone driver Ford likes to contract in - swaps seats with Block for a go in Hoonicorn for a reminder of what 1400bhp is like when generated the old-fashioned way.
1 comment