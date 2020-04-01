or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 11 hours ago 3
Tuning

Watch A Toyota GR Supra Engine Dyno At 750whp With A Modest(ish) Tune

Papadakis Racing's heavily worked-over B58 straight-six has been installed and dyno'd in a drift-spec Supra

Remind me later

There are a lot of incredible GR Supra projects out there right now, but Papadakis Racing‘s is one that stands out. It’s been chronicled via some fantastically detailed videos, including a memorable entry that showed the B58 engine being put together with new forged pistons, uprated rods and a heavily worked-over cylinder head.

The completed straight-six, fed by a giant Borg Warner turbocharger, was put on the dyno a few months ago, making over 1000hp. With the engine now installed in Papadakis’ drift-spec Supra, it’s dyno time again, to make sure the drivetrain functions as it should.

Even running at a comparatively conservative 25psi (the engine-only dyno was done at 40), the results are impressive. It makes a great noise, too.

Also in the latest video, we get to see a simplified wiring harness with military-spec elements go in. But if that still hasn’t satisfied your modified ‘A90’ Supra content craving, you might want to see the whole car being stripped down to the bare metal (above), and/or a CAD-designed roll cage being installed (below).

Once all of this is finished, it’ll be driven by Fredric Aasbo in the Formula Drift series. Papadakis has built several cars for the Norwegian before, including a 1000bhp Toyota Auris.

More Toyota posts

3 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning Abt Has Given The TDI Audi S4 More Power, More Torque And Huge Wheels Tuning The Prior Design McLaren 720S Says "765LT Who?" Tuning AC Schnitzer Has Built A Near-600bhp BMW X3 M Tuning What Are Banded Steel Wheels, And Why Might You Want Them? Tuning TOM'S Supra And TOM'S Century Launched: Two Car Garage, Anyone? Tuning The Mansory Cabrera Is Here Because Clearly The Aventador SVJ Is Too Reserved Tuning The New Ford Focus ST Can Be Boosted To 324bhp Using An App Tuning The Abt Audi SQ8 Develops 513bhp, Nearly 1000Nm

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or