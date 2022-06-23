Want Your Car Turned Into A Die-Cast Model? Hot Wheels Legends Tour Returns To UK

Want your car turned into a die-cast model? Hot Wheels is coming back to the UK for its 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, and the winner’s vehicle will be immortalised in miniature scale. Last year, the UK proved it was home to a rich car culture when Lee Johnstone from Somerset won with his Volvo P1800 Gasser hot rod.

The 2022 Hot Wheels Legends judging process will be hosted by none other than Car Throttle’s Alex Kersten, and the cars will be scored by a panel featuring other well-known faces from the automotive world, such as Helen Stanley from custom car show Goblin Works Garage and Motor Pickers, and Jonny Smith from The Late Brake Show. Also joining them on the judging panel is influential car designer Ian Callum CBE – the man behind such automotive icons as the Aston Martin DB9, Jaguar F-Pace and I-Pace, to name a few.

The judges will be looking for the car that best fits in with the Hot Wheels brand. Ten UK finalists will appear in front of a live audience, but only one can be chosen. Car Throttle followers will vote for their favourite, while the judges will choose the UK winner.