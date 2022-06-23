or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 5 hours ago
News

Want Your Car Turned Into A Die-Cast Model? Hot Wheels Legends Tour Returns To UK

Ever dreamt of having your car turned into a diecast legend? Here’s your chance

Want your car turned into a die-cast model? Hot Wheels is coming back to the UK for its 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, and the winner’s vehicle will be immortalised in miniature scale. Last year, the UK proved it was home to a rich car culture when Lee Johnstone from Somerset won with his Volvo P1800 Gasser hot rod.

The 2022 Hot Wheels Legends judging process will be hosted by none other than Car Throttle’s Alex Kersten, and the cars will be scored by a panel featuring other well-known faces from the automotive world, such as Helen Stanley from custom car show Goblin Works Garage and Motor Pickers, and Jonny Smith from The Late Brake Show. Also joining them on the judging panel is influential car designer Ian Callum CBE – the man behind such automotive icons as the Aston Martin DB9, Jaguar F-Pace and I-Pace, to name a few.

The judges will be looking for the car that best fits in with the Hot Wheels brand. Ten UK finalists will appear in front of a live audience, but only one can be chosen. Car Throttle followers will vote for their favourite, while the judges will choose the UK winner.

The winner of the UK leg of the tour will be announced in early October via the Car Throttle Youtube channel. They’ll then go up against 13 winners from around the world at the grand finale in the US, held in November to decide which car will become a Hot Wheels die-cast model.

In contrast to previous years, not only will the overall winner of the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour have their car made into a model, the judges will also be choosing one of the regional finalists to receive the same honour, doubling the chances of getting your hands on a 1:64 miniature of your car.

The Hot Wheels Legends competition is open to anyone who thinks their car fits the bill with its outrageous performance, sleek looks and uniqueness. All you have to do is upload a short video with some information about your car at www.hotwheelsuklegendstour.co.uk before 31 August 2022.

