Want An Low-Mileage Acura NSX With A Dealer-Fitted Supercharger?

This NSX - up for online auction via RM Sotheby's - is barely used, and has a dealer-installed Comptech supercharger kit

Even when it was launched back in the early 1990s, the Honda/Acura NSX was less powerful than its contemporaries. Its top-notch dynamics, glorious engine note and everyday useability countered the relative lack of grunt nicely, but by the time production ended in 2005, the NSX was looking less like a supercar and more like a high-end sports car. For anyone wanting more thrust, however, there was a dealer-fitted ‘Comptech’ (later called ‘CT Engineering) supercharger kit available. Based around a screw-type ‘charger, the option added around 80bhp.

Considering later 3.2-litre NSXs are understood to be producing well over 300bhp rather than the advertised 276bhp, the CompTech supercharger could provide the power needed to put it on better terms with its final rival, the Ferrari F430. The price of admission? $16,000. The original owner of this 2005 Acura NSX - one of 43 made that year - took the plunge, but barely even sampled the mid-engined car’s additional performance. In its 15 years on planet earth, it’s covered just 5400 miles. There should be laws against that kind of thing.

The good news is, you can make the most, and buy what’s pretty much a brand new supercharged NSX. The bad news? The estimate for the RM Sotheby’s online auction - which ends on 29 May - is $140,000 - $160,000. Ouch. Along with bringing a lot of money to the table, the winning bidder will also need to be wary of potential fuel pump issues. Arizona-based NSX specialist Science of Speed says that the increased fuel pressure used for the kit is a lot for the stock pump to take, leading to failure and engine issues you’ll definitely want to avoid.

It’s finished in Berlina Black and has a matching black leather interior. Also inside, we can see the all-important gear lever for the six-speed manual gearbox. This is good, as the four-speed ‘F-Matic’ automatic version of the NSX is utter poo to drive.