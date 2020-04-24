Volkswagen, Seat and Skoda Are Resuming Limited Car Production

After certain countries issued signals that their respective lockdowns will be eased, at least in small ways, the Volkswagen Group is stepping back into the game

The Volkswagen Group is restarting car production across at least three of its mainstream brands, despite highly restrictive lockdowns being in place over much of Europe. Volkswagen, Seat and Skoda have all confirmed that they are firing up their production lines again after weeks out of action. Volkswagen is focusing solely on its ID 3 electric hatchback to begin with, possibly because the timescale for meeting EU emissions regulations has not been delayed. Fines await those companies who do not meet the targets.

The firm’s Zwickau plant reopened yesterday and will operate very slowly at first, producing just 50 ID 3s per day with a reduced staff quotient, which is about a third of the speed reached prior to the shutdown. Although the Zwickau facility was the first to restart, the Chemnitz engine plant also kicked into gear yesterday. On Monday Zwixkau will also start phasing-in production of the internal combustion Golf, while VW’s Dresden plant will begin production of more e-Golfs. All staff going back to work at these times will wear face masks that it says will allow workers to operate side-by-side if necessary.

In Spain, Seat is aiming to test some 15,000 employees for Covid-19 in order to send as many back to work as possible. It’s aiming to carry out 3000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests per week for five weeks and is the first company in Spain to carry out large-scale testing like this. Other VW Group personnel based in Spain will do the same tests in the next few weeks. Seat’s doors will open again on Monday 27 April, with altered production lines allowing for social distancing on top of their masks and hand sanitiser at every station. The lines being brought back to life produce the Ibiza, Arona, Leon and Audi A1.