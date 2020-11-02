Valtteri Bottas Had A Big Chunk Of Ferrari Stuck To His Car During The Imola GP

For the third time in the 2020 season, Valtteri Bottas was unable to convert a pole position into a win. At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, though, some especially bad luck looks to have been a factor.

On lap two the Finn collected a sizeable piece of debris from Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari, which ended up stuck to his Mercedes F1 W11 for much of the race. He said he saw the debris too late, and purposefully drove over it rather than try to avoid and potentially pick up a puncture. It was removed at a pitstop in the latter stages at the GP, but by that point it was too late, with the foreign object and the damage it had caused to Bottas’ underfloor hampering aero performance.