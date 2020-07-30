V8 Land Rover Defender Looks Surprisingly Competent At Nurburgring Hot Laps

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There’s probably a super-long German word to describe the Land Rover Defender at the Nurburgring. It would roughly translate as ‘seeing something that really shouldn’t work but somehow does’. The Defender 110 is a bulky 4x4 (really bulky, in fact) with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and a near 2.5-tonne kerbweight. It’s primarily designed for inhospitable terrain and towing a horse box up a rutted track, but it seems it can also pummel said racetrack if you really want it to.

Not that you’d want to do it in an entry-level D200 diesel, as that’d take quite a while. It’ll take considerably less time in this model, which packs a BMW-derived V8. Just like the classic Defender (the ‘real’ one, if you must), this new one is getting a thumping V8 to sit at the top of the range. It’ll be a 4.4-litre twin-turbo pinched from BMW M Performance, with 500bhp or so. Full-bore 0-62mph acceleration will take around five seconds, if not less, which’ll put some distance between the V8 and the 395bhp P400 petrol that can reach that threshold in 6.4 seconds. Fuel economy obviously won’t be a concern, and we’d expect 20mpg to be a pretty decent achievement in the V8.