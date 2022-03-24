Ultra-exclusive Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Is The Brand’s Most Powerful Customer Car

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Mercedes-AMG has just revealed its most powerful customer car ever, known as the GT Track series. Based on the previous king of the AMG family, the GT Black Series, the Track Series has been announced to mark the 55th anniversary of the AMG brand and it’s limited to just 55 examples. At the heart of this monster sits the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-plane crank engine as used in the Black Series, but AMG has turned it up to eleven, fitting new motorsport fuel injectors and fine-tuning the ECU. This brings the Track Series’ power figure up to 724bhp with 630lb ft of torque – 4bhp and 40lb ft more than the brutal GT Black Series. Reinforcing its track-only credentials, it comes with a Hewland HLS six-speed sequential transmission and an adjustable differential.

AMG has used its expertise in GT3 and GT4 racing to make its track-driving machine, but this also rules out the prospect of driving the GT Track Series on the road. The firm has completely stripped the interior, fitted a roll cage and replaced many of its panels with lighter carbon-fibre parts – this crash diet sends the GT Track Series’ weight down to just 1400kg from the GT Black series’ 1615kg. There are also carbon-fibre aerodynamic upgrades such as a front splitter and an adjustable racing rear-wing to shave tenths from your lap times. This isn’t to say the AMG GT Track Series’ interior is completely Spartan. The car comes with a few user-friendly features such as racing specific adjustable traction control. All this power needs some decent stopping power and AMG has fitted 390mm front and 355mm rear steel brakes with a brake beam for adjusting the balance. Cars also come with ABS, which alongside the traction control, can be adjusted in 12 increments. Drivers will be happy to know the Track Series is equipped with a carbon-fibre safety cell, just in case things go wrong.

An exclusive steering wheel developed alongside Cube Controls (experts in sim racing) with numerous adjustments is also an addition to the Track Series model. A trigger on the dashboard also allows you to record your lap times. Just so you know how exclusive your one-in-55 example of the GT Track series really is, each model will come with a commemorative plaque on the interior to mark 55 years since Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher founded AMG in 1967.