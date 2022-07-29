TVR Griffith V8 And EV Will Finally Launch In 2024, Apparently

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Five long years ago, in the winter of 2017, British sports car firm TVR announced its intentions to relaunch with a new V8-powered Griffith sports car. Safe to say that things didn’t exactly go as planned for TVR, and we’re still yet to see a Griffith roll off the production line. There’s no actual production line or factory yet. However, TVR has now announced that the Griffith isn’t dead in the water quite yet, and the car could finally hit the roads in 2024. The company also claims that there’ll be an electric version and even an electric TVR SUV. The new Griffith’s delays and setbacks have been caused by a variety of problems, including Coronavirus and a series of issues at the South Wales-based production facility. However, a new factory could be on the cards after the British sports car firm repaid its Welsh government loan. Once that’s sorted, production of the Griffith might finally commence.

The firm recently announced plans to focus its developments on building electric cars, in order to appeal to a wider audience. An electric version of the Griffith is being mooted, helped by a recent partnership with a lithium mining company. That’s ambitious enough, but the Brit brand also hinted at electric saloon and SUV models. No technical details have been suggested for the Griffith EV yet. See also: Don’t Wait For The New Electric TVR Griffith, Buy A V8 Griffith 500 Instead Plans still include a Griffith with a 5.0-litre nat-asp V8 (the Ford Mustang’s Coyote engine with a bit of tinkering by Cosworth) and a six-speed Tremec manual gearbox. The engine will produce up to 480bhp - enough power to propel the Griffith from 0-62mph in less than four seconds and reach a top speed of 200mph, TVR claims.