Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 9 hours ago
TVR Griffith V8 And EV Will Finally Launch In 2024, Apparently

The British-made sports car isn’t quite dead yet, according to TVR. Let’s wait and see

Five long years ago, in the winter of 2017, British sports car firm TVR announced its intentions to relaunch with a new V8-powered Griffith sports car. Safe to say that things didn’t exactly go as planned for TVR, and we’re still yet to see a Griffith roll off the production line. There’s no actual production line or factory yet. However, TVR has now announced that the Griffith isn’t dead in the water quite yet, and the car could finally hit the roads in 2024. The company also claims that there’ll be an electric version and even an electric TVR SUV.

The new Griffith’s delays and setbacks have been caused by a variety of problems, including Coronavirus and a series of issues at the South Wales-based production facility. However, a new factory could be on the cards after the British sports car firm repaid its Welsh government loan. Once that’s sorted, production of the Griffith might finally commence.

The firm recently announced plans to focus its developments on building electric cars, in order to appeal to a wider audience. An electric version of the Griffith is being mooted, helped by a recent partnership with a lithium mining company. That’s ambitious enough, but the Brit brand also hinted at electric saloon and SUV models. No technical details have been suggested for the Griffith EV yet.

Plans still include a Griffith with a 5.0-litre nat-asp V8 (the Ford Mustang’s Coyote engine with a bit of tinkering by Cosworth) and a six-speed Tremec manual gearbox. The engine will produce up to 480bhp - enough power to propel the Griffith from 0-62mph in less than four seconds and reach a top speed of 200mph, TVR claims.

The original prototype’s bodywork is made from carbon fibre, and the carbon-composite structure helps the V8 Griffith tip the scales at just 1250kg, giving the Griffith a healthy 400bhp per tonne to play with. A 50:50 weight distribution is also being promised, alongside double wishbone suspension and adjustable coil-over dampers at the front and rear.

For all of the setbacks and delays to the Griffith, the car’s gorgeous looks can’t be understated. It was love at first sight when we first caught a glimpse of those mean-looking side exit exhaust pipes, streamlined body shape and that frankly enormous rear diffuser. We just hope that TVR can live up to its promises and eventually make this project a reality.

