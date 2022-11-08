Turns Out Ultra-Fast Windscreen Wipers Aren't The Solution For Autumn Downpours

Youtube/Garage54

Youtube channel Garage54 thinks it has the answer for this autumn’s torrential downpours – the world’s fastest windscreen wipers.

According to the video’s description, Garage54 set out on the project after a commenter on another one of the channel’s videos suggested making super-fast windscreen wipers to keep the rain at bay. The team thought it would be hilarious, so decided to give it a go. What good sports.

The recipe for Garage 54’s super-fast windscreen wipers? A pick-up converted Lada - with plenty of battle scars left as a result of the team’s previous ‘innovations’ - a power drill and some zip-ties.