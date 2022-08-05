Try Not To Feel Sad At The List Of Cars Lost In ‘Cash For Clunkers’

In the wake of the 2008 recession, America launched a Car Allowance Rebate Scheme (unofficially known as Cash For Clunkers). A similar idea to the UK’s scrappage scheme, Cash For Clunkers offered car buyers incentives if they traded in their old cars for new ones. It aimed to kickstart a reeling US auto economy and take gas guzzling old cars off the road.

The only stipulations in the scheme were that the cars had to be less than 25 years old, they had to be driveable, and they had to return 18mpg (US) or worse. The new car had to be registered and insured for at least a year. Nearly 700,000 cars got scrapped and, thanks to The Drive and CARS.gov, the full list is available to read.