TOM'S Supra And TOM'S Century Launched: Two Car Garage, Anyone?

If you grew up playing Gran Turismo, the words ‘TOM’S Supra’ are likely to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. Supras fettled by TOM’S are the stuff of legend, and now the Japanese motorsport and tuning firm has turned its attention to the ‘A90’ GR Supra. The only trouble is, the car was rather upstaged at the Tokyo Auto Salon by a TOM’S Century. Yep, Toyota’s Limousine - no longer powered by a V12 but still thoroughly awesome - has been given the TOM’s treatment. This got us thinking - surely this pair would make for the ultimate two-car Japanese tuner garage?

It stands for 'Tachi Oiwa Motor Sports', in case you've ever wondered

We’ll let you guys decide that one in the comments, but to make your arguments for and against as informed as possible, let’s take a look at what’s been done, starting with the Supra. Broadly in line with most other modified A90s we’ve seen, the latest TOM’S Supra has been given some breathing modifications and an ECU tweak to bring the output of the BMW-sourced straight-six from 335bhp to 454. To make the most of the extra power, the chassis has been stiffened, and there are new Brembo six-piston brake calipers at the front squeezing 380mm discs.

The ‘Legend Green’-finished exterior looks suitably butch thanks to a carbonfibre widebody kit which has been modelled on the GT500 racing version of the GR Supra. Those beefy new arches are filled by vast wheels, and there’s a new wing at the back. The TOM’S Century’s changes are much less involved. The V8 hybrid powertrain has been left alone, although it will emit a ruder noise, thanks to the fitting of a TOM’S Barrel exhaust system. Bodywork modifications include a new front bumper, diffuser, side skirts and a small boot spoiler. The interior is “fully custom-made” to each customer’s preferences.