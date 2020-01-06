Three Brand New LFAs Were Sold By Lexus In 2019

We really didn’t expect our first car sales news piece in 2020 to concern the Lexus LFA, yet here we are. It turns out that in 2019, the lauded V10 supercar’s sales increased by a whopping 50 per cent.

The number of brand new LFAs sold in the USA rocketed from, erm, two to three. But still, that’s impressive for a car that went out of production way back in 2012. All were un-registered examples of the original run of 500, reported in 2017 to stand at 12 units Stateside. As anyone with a keen grasp of mathematics should now gather, that does mean there are still a few factory-fresh LFAs kicking around.