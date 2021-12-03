This Year's Bathurst 1000 Provisional Pole Lap Is A Thing Of Beauty

It takes some serious commitment to lay down a fast lap at Mount Panorama circuit. So, on the odd occasion someone manages to get a Supercars machine around in under 2min 4sec, it’s worth sitting up and taking note.

Will Brown, in his debut year in the Australian series as a full-time driver, took a shock provisional pole position at the Bathurst 1000 this week with one such lap. He laid down a stunning 2min 3.898sec effort in his Holden Commodore, which is an absolute joy to watch, even if we don’t have the full, uninterrupted footage just yet.

He was one of only three drivers to drop into the 2.03s in qualifying this year, setting one of the fastest Supercars laps ever seen at the Bathurst 1000 in the process. The fastest qualifying lap remains Scott McLaughlin’s 2:03.559 from 2020, for reference.