This Suzuki Superbike-Engined Citroen C2 Is Small And Furious

Citroen‘s Saxo-replacing C2 is already in danger of becoming a forgotten supermini, but one hill climb team in Croatia has made a version that’s a little more memorable.

Only thing is, it’s not really a C2 at all - it’s a silhouette racer built by Davor and Luka Fabijančić for the Croatian Formula Driver Championship. Under its panels - the majority of which look to be new, lightweight replacements - is a spaceframe chassis. Mounted in the middle is a Suzuki GSX-R1000 inline-four bike engine, producing 200bhp at 11,000rpm. Oh yes.