This Slot Car Recreation Of Fiat's Famous Lingotto Factory Is Stunningly Detailed

Detroit-based Slot Mods Raceways makes the ultimate petrolhead toys for those that have the space. And money. Whether you want to have a track of your own design built or a downsized facsimile of an existing circuit, the company will create something very special and highly detailed, even going as far as using real metal for the Armco barriers instead of plastic. This particular project is quite different from Slot Mods’ previous projects, however - it’s a car factory, but no ordinary one. What you see here is an amazingly intricate recreation of Fiat‘s famed Lingotto plant, known for having a one-kilometre test track on its roof.

Said test track is present and correct with four slot lines and the banking at either end. It’s populated, of course, by Fiat 500s. Using a combination of 1/32 and 1/24 scale models, there’s also a production line, the iconic spiral ramps and a showroom complete with ‘customers’. It’s just under five metres long and took two years to build for a “private collection”. The cost? Around $225,000 (£185,000), Jalopnik reports. If you don’t have quite that much money, the FAQ on the Slot Mods website does note that a more conventional 1.8 x 3.6-metre “scenic raceway” can be built for $50,000 (£37,000) and up. A bargain, in comparison.

Lingotto was the world's biggest car factory when it opened in 1923