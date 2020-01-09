This Russian Knock-Off Tesla CyberTruck Is Built On Top Of A UAZ

Thanks to its simple, boxy proportions, the Tesla CyberTruck might just be the easiest car in motoring history to built a replica of. As such, despite Tesla‘s mad vehicle only be revealed a few weeks ago, someone’s already given it a go.

That ‘someone’ is Russian YouTube channel Garage54. We’re not surprised, and neither should you be. Nor should we be shocked that the team’s knock-off CyberTruck looks incredibly close to the real deal, despite a UAZ of all things being used as a base.