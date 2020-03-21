This Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake Isn't A Render

Remember that Boxster shooting brake project we were marvelling at a few months ago? It’s now finished, and lordy, is it a looker.

A collaboration between Van Thull Development and students of Fontys Hogeschool Eindhoven, the unique vehicle uses a 986 Boxster as a base. The choice was down to the affordability and availability of early Boxsters, and also the suitability of its convertible platform - starting with a Cayman would have given them more bodywork to hack away.