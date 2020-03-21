This Porsche Boxster Shooting Brake Isn't A Render
A Dutch coachbuilder has worked together with students to turn a 986 Boxster into a shooting brake
Remember that Boxster shooting brake project we were marvelling at a few months ago? It’s now finished, and lordy, is it a looker.
A collaboration between Van Thull Development and students of Fontys Hogeschool Eindhoven, the unique vehicle uses a 986 Boxster as a base. The choice was down to the affordability and availability of early Boxsters, and also the suitability of its convertible platform - starting with a Cayman would have given them more bodywork to hack away.
To avoid the expensive creation of myriad new parts, the team sourced existing components where possible. The windows are from a 996-generation 911, while the boot lid, believe it or not, is from a Peugeot. The front end is from a 997, and 991 elements were also included to make it look as fresh as possible.
We’re particularly fond of the view from the rear. Thanks to a low roofline, is looks wide and squat. We’re digging the Miami blue-like colour, too.
The best part is, this isn’t a one-off. Van Thull has mouldings for the roof, rear hatch, rear wings, door sills and rear bumper, and can convert a customer’s 986 Boxster if they like. Anyone fancy it?
