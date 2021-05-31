This Porsche 944 S2 Has Done A Heroic 264k Miles, But You Wouldn't Know It

A high-mileage S2 version of the 944 is up for sale, although it's still not exactly cheap

We love a high-mileage car here at CT. We’ve run a 400,000-mile Skoda Octavia called Miles and a half a million mile Audi A4 to name just two, but what impresses us even more is when a sports car hits super-leggy territory. This 944 S2 is a perfect example. Although this 2+2 is one of Porsche‘s more practical sports cars, you don’t often see them clocking figures significantly above the 100,000-mile mark. Our classifieds pick for today? It’s on 264,000.

Not that you’d know. It still looks very fresh on the outside (perhaps it’s had a respray at some point), and aside from the expected bolster wear on the driver’s seat, which doesn’t even look that bad, the cabin is in remarkable shape. Plus, it’s an S2, arguably the pick of the 944 bunch. These received 944 Turbo body parts and a bump in displacement, with the front-mounted, naturally-aspirated inline-four growing from 2.5 to 3.0-litre. Hello 208bhp and a 0-62mph time comfortably under seven seconds. Fast back then, and still respectably brisk today.

There are some downsides, however. The black-painted Boxster wheels, aftermarket side skirts and the front wing ‘gills’ won’t be to everyone’s tastes (I have some particularly strong feelings about the latter), but of more concern is the near-13-year gap between the current MOT and the last one. It’s never reassuring to see that a car has been laid up that long, although there is at least some service history documenting work done before that point. It also doesn’t seem to have moved since the current MOT was issued last June, leading us to assume it’s been sat on a forecourt for some time. Sure enough, the price in the windscreen on the advert images is much higher than the current figure the 944 is listed for - £7995 vs £6595.