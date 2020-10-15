This Porsche 911 GT3 Has Covered Almost 300,000km – On Track
Around 950 Nurburgring laps and 3000 laps of Spa have contributed to an amazingly hard life for this 996-era 911 GT3 – but it’s not on its first, or even second engine…
Think your car has done plenty of track time? Think again: thanks to thousands of circuit laps, including almost 1000 loops of the Nurburgring, this 996-vintage Porsche 911 GT3 is a bare-knuckle king among trackday machines.
In the hands of its owner, Nick, this UK-spec GT3 has done 3000 laps of Spa-Francorchamps and around 950 laps of the Green Hell, putting almost all other privately-owned trackday cars to shame. We reckon Porsche will secretly be impressed, too.
It’s not exactly original, mind you. This old warrior has munched through not one, but two engines and now packs a 4.0-litre unit built with a hybrid combination of parts from the 996 and the 997 4.0. Using a 4.0-litre 997’s crankshaft gives the engine 4mm extra stroke, for extra torque and tuning potential.
There are carbon body panels, seriously upgraded tyres and brakes, racing harnesses over bucket seats and a tonne of track-focused suspension and chassis trinkets. Have a seat and watch as Nick guides YouTuber Misha Charoudin through the car’s key features before smashing one more brisk lap of the ‘Ring.
