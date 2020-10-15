This Porsche 911 GT3 Has Covered Almost 300,000km – On Track

Think your car has done plenty of track time? Think again: thanks to thousands of circuit laps, including almost 1000 loops of the Nurburgring, this 996-vintage Porsche 911 GT3 is a bare-knuckle king among trackday machines.

In the hands of its owner, Nick, this UK-spec GT3 has done 3000 laps of Spa-Francorchamps and around 950 laps of the Green Hell, putting almost all other privately-owned trackday cars to shame. We reckon Porsche will secretly be impressed, too.