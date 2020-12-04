This Pick-Up Truck's 0-Star Crash Test Is Downright Horrifying To Watch

A lot of us take modern car safety for granted these days, but in some markets, a worrying amount of vehicles offer extremely poor protection in the event of an accident.

As part of its Safer Cars for Africa campaign, Global NCAP tested an entry-level version of the Great Wall Steed pick-up truck, yielding a grand total of zero stars. The car has no airbags or seatbelt pre-tensioners, and even does without ABS.