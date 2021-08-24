This Nurburgring-Crashed Porsche Cayman GTS Would Cost €100,000 To Fix

Despite appearing to wear only moderate cosmetic damage, this Cayman GTS is a write-off due to a near-€100k repair bill. Here's why it'd cost that much to fix

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Nurburgring rental cars lead a hard life. Being constantly driven flat out means parts wear much faster than they would with road use, and yes, there is a chance of picking up damage in the event of driver error. Sadly, that’s what happened to the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. At the very least, the damage doesn’t look that bad, and due to the nature of the crash (a spin and several glancing barrier blows), the airbags haven’t deployed. See also: M4 Undergoes Damage Assessment After Robert Kubica Does 36 ‘Ring Laps In It Like the totalled Ferrari F8 of Royalty Exotic Cars we looked at a few weeks ago, however, the outside only tells part of the story. Misha Charoudin, shadowed by his preposterously cute Australian Shepherd dog called Pancake, offers a look underneath. It isn’t pretty down there.

An inspection behind the front wheel shows suspension damage, and more importantly, a deformed front crash structure. There’s suspension damage at the rear, too, and the exhaust isn’t in a good way due to the Cayman bouncing over a kerbs during the circa-120mph spin. It requires a raft of new components, and as you’d expect, Porsche parts aren’t the cheapest. The single most expensive bit on the appraisal is the front crash structure, which comes in at €24,474. The exhaust adds several hundred thousand euros, and one headlight cluster is over €1000. The total cost of repair would be €97,841.36 (£83,600), which is made up of around €65,000 in parts and €32,000 in labour.