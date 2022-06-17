This Multi-Million Dollar Collection Of Supercars Was Wrecked By Florida Floods

Over the past few days, a fierce storm with winds of nearly 45mph has caused catastrophic damage across the state of Florida in the US. Some of the Sunshine State’s streets have been completely submerged with rainwater, and the destruction is only expected to worsen in the coming days. In the midst of the chaos, footage has emerged showing a collection of multi-million dollar collection with irreversible damage caused by the flooding.

In the video posted by florida_corvette_owners on Instagram, we see two Rolls-Royce Cullinans, a Corvette Z06, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, an SF90 and a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series all bearing extensive water damage caused by the flooding of an underground car park in Miami. A host of other busted-up supercars can be seen in the background, so let’s hope the owner was paying those insurance premiums for this multi-million dollar supercar collection. Check out the video below and see the destruction for yourself.