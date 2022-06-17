This Multi-Million Dollar Collection Of Supercars Was Wrecked By Florida Floods
Footage shows Ferraris and Rolls-Royces in an underground car park annihilated by floods caused by the storm
Over the past few days, a fierce storm with winds of nearly 45mph has caused catastrophic damage across the state of Florida in the US. Some of the Sunshine State’s streets have been completely submerged with rainwater, and the destruction is only expected to worsen in the coming days. In the midst of the chaos, footage has emerged showing a collection of multi-million dollar collection with irreversible damage caused by the flooding.
In the video posted by florida_corvette_owners on Instagram, we see two Rolls-Royce Cullinans, a Corvette Z06, a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, an SF90 and a Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series all bearing extensive water damage caused by the flooding of an underground car park in Miami. A host of other busted-up supercars can be seen in the background, so let’s hope the owner was paying those insurance premiums for this multi-million dollar supercar collection. Check out the video below and see the destruction for yourself.
Earlier this week, we also caught a glimpse of a brave driver who drove head-on into the depths of a flooded Florida street behind the wheel of a new C8 Chevrolet Corvette. The American sports car is almost entirely submerged at one point, with the vehicle’s hood and headlights completely below the waterline. Interestingly, the car’s aggressively shaped front end created a bow-like effect which helped limit the amount of water entering the car’s side air intakes, enabling the Corvette’s 6.2-litre V8 to chug away despite being surrounded by water.
The Corvette obviously wasn’t designed to plough head-first into rainwater, but the car looks to have made light work of traversing the flooded street. At the end of the video, you can see water escaping from the underside of the passenger door, so the car certainly didn’t escape the incident unharmed.
If you’re reading this from Florida, stay safe, stay away from the flooding, and definitely don’t try to replicate this Corvette driver’s crazy stunt. Remember, not every car has submarine-like abilities. However, it Turns Out The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Makes A Pretty Decent Submarine
