or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 7 hours ago 4
Motorsport

This 'McLaren F1' Hill Climb Car Is Powered By A 9500rpm-Capable 4G63

This unusual machine combines a prototype racer frame with a Mitusbishi engine and a McLaren F1-like body

Remind me later

Although this may bear a passing resemblance to a McLaren F1, it’s about as far away from the seminal supercar as is possible. The F1-like ‘Grullon’ shell is the work of Florida-based DDR Motorsport, which clothes the tubular frame of a prototype racer from French company Norma Auto. Providing propulsion is a Mitusbishi engine, of all things.

Specifically, it’s a 4G63, de-stroked to 1.7 litres and capable of hitting 9500rpm. The not-F1 is good for around 600bhp and weighs a little over 700kg. Power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox.

Like we said - it’s rather far from the ethos of a real F1. It does, however, have a central driving position!

More Mclaren posts

4 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Motorsport Robots Could Perform Pit Stops In DTM's Vision For The Future Of Racing Motorsport Listen To The Rumbly V8 Noises Of The Toyota GR Supra GT300 Motorsport Jenson Button's GT Team Will Run A 720S GT3 With A Brawn-Style Livery This Year Motorsport F1 Is Launching Its Own Perfume Range And The First Bottles Cost Over £7000 Motorsport Watch A Dakar-Racing Toyota Hilux’s Axle Get Torn Out Like It’s Nothing Motorsport How The 2019 F1 Championship Battle Might Have Looked Without Mercedes Motorsport The BMW M2 CS Racing Is A Less Powerful, More Hardcore Version Of The Road Car Motorsport 5 Schumacher Records Hamilton Has A Genuine Chance Of Breaking In 2020

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or