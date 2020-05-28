This Is Your First Official Look At The New Nissan '400Z'
Following test-mule spy shots of the 370Z successor late last year, Nissan has released grainy images of the all-new '400Z'
The replacement for the Nissan 370Z has been on the cards for a couple of years and now, finally, there is light at the end of the empty Z-shaped tunnel thanks to this new teaser video from the manufacturer called ‘Nissan Next: From A to Z’. See what they did there?
This first look reveals the ‘400Z’s‘ (a name that’s likely but not confirmed) sleek coupe body, whose lines look as though a Toyota Supra front-end and Jaguar F-Type rear-end met in a bar and made sweet, sweet love; it’s a good look, and one befitting a sports car that may use the 400bhp VR30DDTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 used in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 as well as the current Nissan Skyline.
Either way, Nissan’s clearly not keen on diluting the Z lineage. Speaking to Auto Express in 2018, Nissan’s senior vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa confirmed that Nissan would “never leave this [the Z-car] alone”, meaning that whatever the fire power may be, it’ll certainly be brawny enough to keep pace with its big-engined rivals.
In other Nissan news, the company will aim to release 12 new models (including the halo ‘400Z’) by 2021, the focus of which will be aimed at North America, Japan and China.
SUVs and EV crossovers will make much of the new lineup, which is a very good move. While they’re popular with mass market buyers, they also serve the more pressing objective of making enough money to help make enthusiast cars like the new Z possible, even as the company seeks to dramatically cut costs over the next few years.
What are your thoughts on the new look Z?
