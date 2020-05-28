This Is Your First Official Look At The New Nissan '400Z'

Following test-mule spy shots of the 370Z successor late last year, Nissan has released grainy images of the all-new '400Z'

The replacement for the Nissan 370Z has been on the cards for a couple of years and now, finally, there is light at the end of the empty Z-shaped tunnel thanks to this new teaser video from the manufacturer called ‘Nissan Next: From A to Z’. See what they did there? This first look reveals the ‘400Z’s‘ (a name that’s likely but not confirmed) sleek coupe body, whose lines look as though a Toyota Supra front-end and Jaguar F-Type rear-end met in a bar and made sweet, sweet love; it’s a good look, and one befitting a sports car that may use the 400bhp VR30DDTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 used in the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 as well as the current Nissan Skyline.

Either way, Nissan’s clearly not keen on diluting the Z lineage. Speaking to Auto Express in 2018, Nissan’s senior vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa confirmed that Nissan would “never leave this [the Z-car] alone”, meaning that whatever the fire power may be, it’ll certainly be brawny enough to keep pace with its big-engined rivals.