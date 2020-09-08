or register
This Is What Pandem Will Do To Your C8 Chevrolet Corvette

A new kit for the mid-engined Corvette from Rocket Bunny sister brand Pandem has been revealed

The wild body kit used on Daigo Saito’s new drift-spec Toyota GR Yaris isn’t the only new thing to emerge from Rocket Bunny sister brand Pandem this month. It also has a suitably excessive widebody for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, which was revealed on various social media accounts a few days ago.

We’ve only seen the Kei Miura-designed kit in render form thus far, but it’s all but guaranteed to look as bonkers in the plastic. It’s made up of five main components - a huge front splitter, giant side skirts, front and rear wings (with exposed rivets, of course) and a big rear wing.

The squared-off wheel arches won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but it wouldn’t be Tra Kyoto car without being a little divisive, would it?

The kit is listed on Pandem’s US website for $5000, or $7000 if you want the wing too. Individual components are available, starting at £1000 for the splitter. Making your mid-engined Corvette look like this one in the renders will be a lot more expensive than $7000, however, since you’ll need to think about adding air suspension and some suitably wide wheels to fill those enlarged arches.

What do you think of the Pandemed C8?

