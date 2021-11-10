This Hyundai Grandeur Is A Gloriously Boxy Electric Restomod

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Grandeur saloon, Hyundai has taken one and given it a futuristic makeover

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Ever wondered what it’d be like if car styling got stuck in the 1980s, but all the tech carried on regardless? The result might be something like this. Looking like it’s straight out of an alternate history film/video game/highly binge-able Netflix series is this officially-restomodded Hyundai Grandeur, and it combines past, present and future quite brilliantly. The body bodywork of the original Grandeur remains, but ‘pixel’ LED front and rear light clusters akin to what you find on an Ioniq 5 EV hint and the transformation underneath.

As a badge-engineered Mitsubishi Debonair, the original Grandeur could be specced with either a 4G63 or 4G64 inline-four petrol, or a 6G72 V6. This one, however, is all-electric. At present, there aren’t any technical details for the new powertrain, although, from the Ioniq 5 and the related Kia EV6, Hyundai has no shortage of motor options to pick from. While the exterior styling has been largely left alone, the Grandeur EV isn’t at all recognisable from the inside. The cabin has been completely redesigned, appearing to lift elements from the Ioniq 5 including a large landscape screen forming the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Contrasting nicely with this are some fabulously retro burgundy velvet and leather seats.

From here, things get a little weird. See that second, portrait-oriented screen under the main one? It features a virtual piano developed by South Korean musical instrument manufacturer Samick. There’s a neatly hidden storage compartment between the front seats (depicted in the official photos as holding a fancy watch, of course) and an LED-lined “infinity mirror” in the back. All passengers will be able to enjoy the audio system, featuring a soundbar that forms part of the dashboard and 18 additional speakers.