This Hyundai Accent-Based Ford Mustang Replica Is All Kinds Of Wrong

Dream Customs India has put a 2009 Hyundai Accent in a Mustang frock, which looks a little like Ford’s muscle car if you squint

We’ve all dreamt about being in an American road movie at one point or another, but most of us don’t have a classic Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger lying around. What if you’ve got something more humble, like a Hyundai Accent? Well, with a bit of work your Korean econobox could resemble something with a lot more big screen appeal. Now, we’re sure that Dream Customs India put a lot of hard work into this, and we don’t want to be too mean, but it doesn’t take long to spot that this ain’t a real ‘Stang. Around the front end, especially, it all looks a little unusual. The front overhang looks too long, and the lights and grille combo are more Lancia than Ford. At least it has the quad headlights that were fitted on ‘69 Mustangs.

We’d also suspect that the windscreen and wheelbase aren’t quite as Ford intended, but then most of these replicas don’t manage to be a carbon copy of the car they’re idolising. Even the impressive McLaren F1 replica we recently wrote about had a few bits that weren’t quite right. Inside, some of the Accent’s interior has been replaced to good effect. The design of the dashboard and the diamond upholstery are clearly not a product of Hyundai’s parts bin, but there are sections like the centre console that give the game away.

If we owned a replica of a fast car, we’d always be terrified that someone would challenge us to a race. We’re going out on a limb to say there’s no Windsor V8 under the hood; it’s likely that the whole Accent underpinnings are as they left Hyundai’s factory in Chennai. The tell-tale dirt ahead of the door gives away that this car is still front-wheel drive, too. The second-generation Hyundai Accent was sold in India from 1999 to 2013, and was powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Two versions of the 1.5 were available, offering either 91bhp or 101bhp. The lowest-powered 1969 V8 Mustang made 210bhp, however.