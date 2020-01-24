or register
This Huge WRC Crash Feels Like It'll Never End

Ott Tanak and co-driver Martin Jarveoja somehow walked away from this enormous accident during the Monte Carlo Rally

This Huge WRC Crash Feels Like It'll Never End

The first round of the 2020 WRC season ended badly for the reigning champion Tanak as he made his debut for the Hyundai team.

During the fourth stage, Tanak ran slightly wide while travelling at well over 100mph and ended up tumbling down the hillside, eventually coming to rest on a completely different part of the road.

Incredibly - and thankfully - Tanak and Jarveoja were somehow OK, though they’ve both been taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The car though… that’s definitely seen better days.

A version of this article was original posted on WTF1

