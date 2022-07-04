or register
This HEMI-V8 Swapped Jeep Renegade Is An Insane Project Build

Luckily for us, the entire process has been documented on YouTube

Have you ever dreamt of owning a Jeep Renegade with 5.7-litre HEMI V8 squeezed under the hood? Probably not, but a YouTuber called Mike Martin has done exactly that, squeezing the monstrous power unit into Jeep’s teeniest SUV because, well, why not?

The project started around a year ago when Mike purchased a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction. Mike soon set about tearing apart the Charger with his eyes on its desirable power unit and has since cut, welded, and DIY engineered his way towards one of the most frightening project cars on the roads. As with any project car, the work is never quite finished, but Mike has documented the entire process for our viewing pleasure, and this is one of the most impressive builds we’ve ever seen. Not to mention one of the most unusual.

Most standard Renegades use a front-wheel-drive setup, but Mike has cut no corners for this project. The HEMI-swapped Renegade has been modified to send the V8’s power towards the rear wheels, while a Hellcat LSD has also been installed for improved drivability. Safe to say that Mike isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, as the Renegade has required some serious engineering and modifications to get to its current stage. Only a true petrolhead would commit to this level of commitment, and we salute Mike for that.

In the most recent instalment of the V8 Renegade project, Mike installed a custom front sub-frame, fitted a set of BC coilovers to replace the stock struts and bolted on a set of frankly enormous golden-painted wheels, but there’s still plenty of work to be done. The upper control arms need some work, and Mike wants to create pick-up points for a sway bar. If this project is anything like any car we’ve ever tried to work on, this project could go on for a long time to come.

If you’re a fan of epic project builds like us, then now is the perfect time to catch up with Mike’s 16-video-long journey as the Renegade slowly nears completion. When the HEMI V8-powered Renegade is completed, it’ll undoubtedly be one of the most incredible cars on the roads, and we can’t wait to see (and hear) this monster in action.

